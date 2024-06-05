Submitted News

The family of Susan Hattan Harper awarded West Union High School seniors Makinlee Stevenson and Brandt Seaman the 2024 Susan Hattan Harper Memorial Scholarships. Each scholarship is a $5,000 award to pursue higher education.

Brandt, the son of David and Stephanie Seaman, plans to attend Ohio University in Athens, Ohio to study Chemical Engineering. Mackinlee, the daughter of Perry and Angel Stevenson, plans to attend Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee to study Contemporary Music. The students were chosen as the scholarship recipients based on their exemplary academic achievements, extracurricular and community activities and essays.

The Susan Hattan Harper Memorial Scholarship honors Susan Harper, a graduate of West Union High School, Class of 1970, and long-time teacher at West Union Elementary. Mrs. Harper taught hundreds of children during her 30 plus year career in education and mentored several students in extracurricular activities.

Mr. Keith Harper, also a long-time educator at West Union Junior High, presented the scholarships to Stevenson and Seaman and shared a little bit about Mrs. Harper and their lives together growing up and working in Adams County.

The Susan Hattan Harper Memorial Scholarship is presented to a graduate of West Union High School who plans to pursue their education at a four-year college or university. Over the last four years, the family has presented $25,000 to deserving West Union High School students.