We will continue this week to explore the Alexander Glasgow family. Alexander was the nephew of Nancy Campbell of Adams County, Ohio. Alexander died in 1894, leaving his wife, Laura and his six children who continued to live at their Tuscan Villa plantation. Laura was thirty-three years younger than Alexander. She died at Tuscan Villa, their plantation home near Buena Vista on December 18, 1909, only fifteen years after the passing of her husband. Laura was survived by her six children: Alexander McNutt Glasgow of Knoxville, Tenn., Mrs. Henry McCorkle of New York City, John Harry Glasgow, Misses Lucy G., Mary T. and Otelia McNutt Glasgow of Buena Vista.

Laura was a beautiful woman with a tender and loving heart. She carried herself as a true lady of the South tending to her children and all those given to her care. She was gifted in needlework and the ability to make beautiful gowns which her daughters presented at many of the social gatherings. Laura was so kind-hearted no one ever came to her back door that was not sent away with a basket of food.

Laura also had an incredible love for animals, especially horses. She rode every morning even in the winter. Her favorite horse “Mr. Taylor” as she called him was, a source of pride and when he fell ill and died it nearly broke her heart.

The following is part of her eulogy – Laura came from a long line of Scotch-Irish ancestors, who were among the first settlers of the Valley. She had a strong Christian character, always smiling and filled with sunshine. Her distinguishing traits were her unremitting services to others. Her domestic grace and charm of manner will never be forgotten. Amongst none will her praise be more affectionate and cordial than among the colored people who knew her. A number of them followed in the long procession to her last resting place. At one time five generations of these faithful loving people lived on this plantation. A touching illustration of their esteem for her is given in the fact that one of their number, raised by her from childhood, a man of character, successful and respected in Baltimore, where he now lives, upon hearing of her death, at once left all, and hastened to be present at the funeral, in loving respect to one whose kindness had been the blessing of his life.

Alexander and Laura’s son, Alexander Jr. graduated from Washington and Lee University. He married Agnes Condon of Tenn. and they had one son. He lived in Tenn. and his business involved the manufacturer of marble products. Their oldest daughter, Elizabeth “Bessie”, married Henry McCorkle who graduated from Washington and Lee University with a degree in Law. I might add that Henry was Nancy Campbell of Adams County nieces’ son. So, her nephew’s daughter married her niece’s son. They moved to New York where Henry practiced law with his brother, Walter McCorkle, who had quite a reputation as a trial lawyer. No children were born to this marriage. Alexander and Laura’s other son, Henry graduated from Washington and Lee University and stayed on to run the plantation, Tuscan Villa, but never married. He died of a stroke in 1949. I might note here that without

the use of slave labor, they found themselves unable to keep up with the bills and had to mortgage the farm. Mary, next to the youngest child, moved to Richmond, Virginia, where she taught school. She died in 1965 of Congestive Heart Failure. The other two sisters, Otelia and Lucy, remained on the farm and never married. They both attended the State Normal School. Otelia died in 1963 of a stroke. Lucy suffered from severe depression and in 1952, she set fire to herself and died from those burns. She was 70 years of age. They are all buried in the Stonewall Jackson Cemetery in Lexington, Virginia. The plantation was sold in 1965, after Mary’s death, the last of the family to pass away.