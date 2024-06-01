By Julia McCane-Knox

Create lasting memories this summer in the library! Our Summer Reading Program, Adventure Begins at Your Library, starts on Saturday, June 1. Sign up in the library or download the Beanstack Tracker app. All ages are welcome to sign up for this program. Reach your reading goal to win prizes, including coupons for a McDonald’s free cone, Renaissance Fair 50% off admission (ages 5-18), and Ohio State Parks $10 discount. Attend our events to be entered into door prizes, including a weekly pizza drawing for children and teens.

We want to thank the sponsors who support the Summer Reading Program including the Friends of the North Adams Library, the Peebles Magazine Club, McDonald’s, Frisch’s, Giovanni’s in Peebles and West Union, Hometown Pizza in Peebles, Shawnee State University, the Edge of Appalachia, the Cincinnati Reds, Kings Island, the Ohio Renaissance, the Ohio State Fair, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and so many more.

Summer Meals starts on Monday, June 3 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at each library, including Manchester, North Adams, Peebles, and West Union. Each child aged 18 and under will receive 7 bagged, shelf-stable meals for the week. Children and caregivers are eligible to pick up the meals, as well. Thanks to the Children’s Hunger Alliance for providing these meals to the Adams County communities.

Embark on an exciting journey at Storytime. Join us at 11 a.m. on specific days for thrilling experiences centered around captivating themes, including Travel, Adventure, Maps, and Parrots. Our Storytime experience goes beyond mere entertainment – it provides a wonderful opportunity for children to participate in educational games, interactive storytelling, and imaginative crafts that foster early literacy skills. From reading and phonics to math and art, Storytime cultivates essential abilities, such as fine and gross motor skills, social-emotional learning, and more, setting the stage for academic achievement. Additionally, families can bring home Enrichment Kits filled with reading recommendations and activity suggestions to continue the learning journey outside the library.

Travel Adventure Storytime will be on Tuesday, June 4 at the North Adams Library. We will sing Drive, Drive, Drive Your Car, create a road trip file folder game, and listen to Summer Song by Kevin Henkes. Adventure Storytime will be on Wednesday, June 5, at the Peebles Library. We will sing Ten Little Dinosaurs, hone fine motor skills as we explore dinosaur coloring pages, learn dinosaur names using our felt board, play dinosaur stomp, learn about paleontology as we investigate dinosaur bones during sensory play, and listen to Finding Wild by Megan Wagner Lloyd and Abigail Halpin.

Maps and Travel Storytime will be on Wednesday, June 5, at the Manchester Library. We will sing Go, Go, Go, build a hot air balloon craft, and listen to North, South, East, West by Margaret Wise Brown. In addition, Parrot Storytime will be on Thursday, June 6, at the West Union Library. We will sing classic children’s songs, create crafts, explore through sensory play, and listen to engaging stories.

For more information about our exciting library programs, services, and resources, please contact us: West Union Library at 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library at 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library at 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. Moreover, you can follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest library news.