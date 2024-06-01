Common Pleas, Probate and Juvenile Divisions

April 2024

Indictments: 31

Arraignments: 29

Sentencings: 6

Trials: 0

Acquittals: 0

On Monday, April 1, 2024 at 12:30 p.m., Estil Broughton, age 39, was sentenced pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to Burglary, a felony of the fourth degree, in violation of ORC 2911.12B. Estil Broughton was sentenced to three (3) years of Community Control with eighteen (18) Months suspended in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Broughton will pay a $500 fine, complete 240 hours of community service, attend two AA/NA meetings per week for two years, maintain employment of no less than 30 hours per week, and obtain valid driving privileges by July 4, 2025. Broughton is ordered to have no contact with the victim. Additionally, Broughton will have county jail time from July 3, 2024 – July 7 2024.

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 9 a.m., Michael Rickett, age 43, was sentenced on two separate cases both pursuant to voluntary pleas of guilty to the Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the second degree, in violation of ORC 2925.11A and the Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, in violation of ORC 2925.11A. Michael Rickett was sentenced to a stipulated indefinite term of seven (7) to ten and a half (10.5) Years to run consecutive to an additional eleven (11) Months for a total cumulative indefinite prison term of seven (7) Years and eleven (11) Months to eleven (11) Years and five (5) Months to be served in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Rickett is ordered to pay a fine of $750.

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 10 a.m., Robert Morris, age 46, was sentenced pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to two counts of Non-Support of a Dependent, felonies of the fifth degree, in violation of ORC 2919.21B1A. Morris was sentenced to five (5) Years of Community Control with two (2) years suspended in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Morris will obtain his driver’s license on or before July 4, 2024, attend one AA/NA meeting per week for two years, complete 150 hours of community service, and pay restitution of $718.63 per month until the amount of $13,242.15 is paid in full.

On Monday, April 22, 2024 at 1 p.m., Michael Adams, age 42, was sentenced pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to Domestic Violence, a felony of the fourth degree, in violation of ORC 2919.25A. Adams was sentenced to three (3) years of Community Control with eighteen (18) Months suspended in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. Adams is required to complete anger management counseling, maintain employment of no less than 30 hours per week, complete 200 hours of community service, and attend one AA/NA meeting per week for 24 months.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 10 a.m., Samuel Spencer, age 28, was sentenced pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to Attempted Felonious Assault, a felony of the third degree, in violation of ORC 2903.11A1. Samuel Spencer was sentenced to a stipulated prison term of two (2) years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections and is ordered to pay a fine of $500.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 10:30 a.m., Kaleb Apgar, age 33, was sentenced pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty on two separate cases to two counts of the Aggravated Possession of Drugs, felonies of the fifth degree, in violation of ORC 2925.11A and the Failure to Comply with the Order of a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree, in violation of ORC 2921.331B. Kaleb Apgar was sentenced consecutively on both cases for a combined prison term of thirty (30) Months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections and is ordered to pay a fine of $750. In addition Apgar will have a driver’s license suspension of the mandatory three year minimum effective on June 1, 2026.