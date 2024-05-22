Mary Ruth Newman Reed was born on February 7, 1941, in Blue Creek, Ohio to Jesse Earl (Sr) and Helen Ruth Fronk Newman. She attended Jefferson High School. On October 27, 1958, Mary was united in marriage to Volley Wilson Reed. Little did she know then, that just six weeks later, he would feel the call into the ministry. For 62 years, until his passing in 2021, she served faithfully by his side.

To this union were born four children: William Reed of Washington State, Deborah Snyder of West Union, Rebecca Reed of West Union and Kimberly Frost of Wheelersburg, Ohio. Mary’s greatest joy in life was her family. But family did not just mean her biological family. Over the years, many have called her Mamaw – her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, adopted and fostered grandchildren, children she babysat, church kids and more, she was Mamaw to all.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Volley Reed and sister Linda Newman Frost. She is survived by her four children, William, Deborah, Rebecca and Kimberly, 18 grandchildren, TJ Buckler, Joshua Buckler, Ryan Boldman, Rayelyn Boldman Walker, Joseph Reed, William Reed, Ava Reed, Wehi Reed, Shaeanne Frost Hounshell, AJ Frost, Elizabeth Frost Ness, Nikolas Reed, Elysia Durden, Mo Snyder, Kory Snyder, Kody Snyder, DJ Rothwell and Blake Rothwell; and nine great-grandchildren, Jackson Buckler, Dylan Holmes, Elena Hounshell, Ayden Hounshell, Ameliana Token Holmes, Lydia Boldman, Ira-Ronin Walker, Asa-Kaii Walker and Sophia Boldman. She is also survived by her brother, Jesse Earl Newman, Jr.; and sisters Betty Palazzo, Audrey Dotson, Shirley LaWarre and Sandra Quillin.

Although her mind failed her the past few years, her love for her Lord and Savior never wavered. Her favorite song to sing was J”esus Loves Me”, and she would sing it with anyone who would sing it with her. She will be greatly missed by her family and her host of friends.

Her pall bearers will be Josh Buckler, Nik Reed, AJ Frost, DJ Rothwell, Andy Ness and Dean Frost.

Funeral services will be held 0n Friday, May 24, 2024 at noon at the East Liberty Church in Lynx, with Jason Hayslip officiating. Burial will follow in the East Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gideons Internationa,l PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090.

You can sign Mary’s online tribute at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.