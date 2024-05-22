Press Release

The House Transportation Committee today passed House Bill 320, which will designate Al Oliver Highway, announced bill sponsor, State Rep. Justin Pizzulli (R-Scioto County).

More specifically, the legislation will designate a portion of OH-125 in Portsmouth, Ohio as Al Oliver Highway in honor of the Major League Baseball (MLB) legend.

“This highway will serve as a constant reminder of the potential each one of us has to achieve greatness no matter who we are or where we come from,” said Pizzulli during sponsor testimony. “It will be a piece of daily inspiration for our youth and source of great pride for all Ohioans who travel this route.”

In addition to his MLB accomplishments, Oliver, a graduate of Portsmouth High School, was a registered minister and ordained deacon. His legacy is also displayed on the Portsmouth Floodwall Murals. He played with seven different teams and ended his career with a .303 career batting average and was a member of the 1971 World Series champion Pittsburgh Pirates.

House Bill 320 now heads to the House floor for a vote.