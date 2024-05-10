Submitted News

The Liberty Farmers 4-H Club held their first club goat clinic on April 28 at 2 p.m. at advisors Sam and Linda Kimmerly, Jr.’s residence in Panhandle, Ohio. Members present were Gabriella Yates, Paul Yates, Destiny Grooms, Jaxson Young, Parker Young, Samara Nechting, Yazael Nechting, Abby Pollit, Zoie Centers and Sierra Centers. Cloverbuds present were Briazia Nechting and Brenna Lyons-Fletcher and FFA member Samuel M. Kimmerly. Advisors present were Sherri Centers, Linda Kimmerly and Sam Kimmerly, Jr. Parents/visitors in attendance were Shelby Fletcher, Terry and Brenda Fletcher, Scott and Karen Grooms and Angie Nechting.

Before the clinic started, members enjoyed pizza provided by the Kimmerlys and desserts provided by parents.

Members chose their goats, they each vaccinated, banded if needed, scrapie tagged if needed, trimmed feet and learned about their breed of goat. Members learned how to put halters and/or collars on their goats.

Goat tag in for the fair was May 4 at 8 a.m. at the Adams County Fairgrounds there will be 13 market goats tagged in for the fair from the club. Member Destiny Grooms will also be tagging in her Dairy feeder calves during that time. Members are to report to the Adams County Fairgrounds by 8 a.m.

The next meeting was held on May 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Liberty Township Community Center in Panhandle, Ohio Members are to bring all their project books, this will be skillathon practice and the club will have a guest speaker from the Health Department. This meeting will also be covered dish.

The club also held a meeting on April 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Liberty Township Community Center in Panhandle. Members present were Gabriella Yates, Paul Yates, Destiny Grooms, Samara Nechting, Yazael Nechting, Louella Fletcher and Sierra Centers. Cloverbuds present were Briazia Nechting and Brenna Lyons-Fletcher. Advisors present were Sherri Centers, Linda Kimmerly and Sam Kimmerly, Jr. Parents/visitors on hand were Shelby Fletcher, Terry and Brenda Fletcher, Scott and Karen Grooms, John Yates and Angie Nechting.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Louella Fletcher and the 4-H Pledge was led by Sierra Centers. The roll call Ice Breaker was to answer with your favorite sport. All candy bar money was due at this meeting. Members worked on project books and enjoyed covered dishes.