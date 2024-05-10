What can your children learn at Storytime? We will cover different topics, such as Mother’s Day, X-Rays, Colors, and Y Words on select days at 11 a.m. Children learn through play; therefore, we have designed every aspect of Storytime to be engaging and fun! Storytime prepares children for kindergarten and ensures they have the crucial skills to succeed in school and beyond! With Storytime, children can develop essential skills, including reading, phonics, math, fine and gross motor, psychosocial competency, social-emotional, and art while enjoying rich and delightful stories, crafts, and activities to help them thrive.

As your children learn and make connections, you can, too! At the end of Storytime, you can talk to parents and caregivers to exchange parenting tips, learn more about educational opportunities in the area, and make lasting friendships. Additionally, each family will receive an Enrichment Kit filled with engaging and interactive activities to help you teach your kids at home. Watch your children’s minds grow in unimaginable ways with Storytime!

Mother’s Day Storytime will be on Tuesday, May 14, at the North Adams Library. We will sing The Letter Y, create a coffee filter flower craft, and listen to Mother’s Day Mess by Karen Gray Ruelle. X-Ray Storytime will be on Wednesday, May 15, at the Peebles Library. We will sing children’s songs, create a craft, learn Xx words using Phonics and American Sign Language, and listen to stories.

Yellow Storytime will be on Wednesday, May 15, at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic kid’s songs and rhymes, create a fingerprint pineapple craft, and listen to Big Yellow Sunflower by Frances Barry. In addition, Yak, Yowl, and Yarn Storytime will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, May 16, at the West Union Library. We will sing classic children’s songs, make a Y is for Yarn craft, and listen to Y is for Yowl by Laura Purdie Salas.

Families can celebrate the end of the school year with our Mobile Maker Space. At our May program, you can think outside the flowerpot and craft unique vases that hold water with a creative twist from 1 – 4:30 p.m., on Friday, May 17, at the North Adams Library. These aren’t like the ordinary vases in Wal-Mart or Lowes – you can add your special flare to create a one-of-a-kind piece! See you soon!

Hey adults! Did you know the library has programs for you, too? Well, we do! Join us for our Pinterest Party at 5 p.m., on Tuesday, May 14, at the West Union Library to create unique resin crafts. No creative skills are required. This event is perfect for adults who want to have a good time without breaking the bank. Bring a friend to have an enthralling friends’ night out without leaving the county!

For more information about our exciting library programs, services, and resources, please feel free to contact any of our branches: West Union Library at 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library at 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library at 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library at 937-549-3359. Alternatively, you can visit our website at adamscolibrary.org or our Facebook page to stay updated on the latest library news.