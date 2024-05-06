Georgie Marie Belcher, age 75, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 3, 2024. Georgie was born March 5, 1949 in Manchester, Ohio to the late David Francis and Pauline (Vanderpool) Francis In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Belcher; two brothers, Ricky Francis and Wendell Francis; one sister Christine Stephenson; and her very close friend, Harle Helton.

She is survived by two sons, Jim Knox Belcher of Sardinia, Ohio and Jerry Lee (Stephanie) of Russellville, Ohio; three grandchildren, Brittany Belcher of Sardinia, Brandon (Alex) Belcher of Sardinia and Mitch (Lindsay) Belcher of Cincinnati; one brother, Ervin (Josie) Frances of Manchester; two sisters, Irene Rigdon of Sardinia and Lena (Ron) Dodson of Kentucky; and four great grandchildren.

Georgie worked at Milacron in Human Resources. She was a former member of the Red Hat Society and the Sardinia Garden Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The visitation is from 11-1 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at the Sardinia Church of Christ, 7130 Bachman Road.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2024, also at the Sardinia Church of Christ. Interment is at the Sardinia Cemetery, Sardinia-Mowrystown Road, Sardinia.

Friends can sign condolences at www.LaffertyFuneralHome.com

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.