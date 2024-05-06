Anna “Ann” Lute, age 77, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Friday, May 3, 2024. Ann was born February 16, 1947 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Charles and Thelma (Dunkin) Bayless. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Lute; her daughter, Tonya; son, Thomas; three brothers, George, Johnny and Charles Bayless; three sisters, Dorothy Bradford, Edith Barnes and Betty Brewer; and sister-in-law / friend Erma Bayless.

She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Scott) McFarland; step daughters, Linda Lute and Debbie Lute; brother in law, Melvin (Johanna) Lute; three sisters Jane Stout of Manchester, Ohio, Linda (John) Crawford of West Union and Mary Rhoads of Peebles; two brothers, Roger Bayless of West Union and Larry (Vivian) Bayless of Manchester; two grandchildren, Savannah (Nate) Bennington and Carson (Madison) McFarland; great grandson Caesynn McFarland; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Ronald Lute Memorial Scholarship Fund at First State Bank and The National Bank of Adams County.

The visitation is from 11 – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at the Lafferty Funeral Home, 205 South Cherry Street, West Union, Ohio 45693.

The graveside funeral and interment is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at the West Union Village Cemetery. Scott McFarland will officiate.

Friends can sign condolences at www.LaffertyFuneralHome.com

