North Adams High School varsity volleyball coach Katie Ragan and JV coach Rob Meade will conduct a volleyball camp with emphasis on volleyball instruction and game play. The high school players will be assisting with the camp. The goal is for the camp to be an instructional and fun introduction to volleyball.

The camp, for girls who will be entering grades 4-8, will run from May 20-22 from 6-8 p.m. in the North Adams High School gymnasium and the cost is $35 per camper.

Checks need to be made out to North Adams Athletic Boosters. In order to guarantee a shirt at the camp, registrations are due to Katie Ragan at North Adams High School by Friday, May 3. to obtain a registration from, contact Coach Ragan at katie.ragan@ovsd.us.

Registration forms can be emailed or mailed. Money can be paid at time of registration or the first day of camp.