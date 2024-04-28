The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Adams County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com.

State Route 41 Resurfacing: Work was set to begin on April 29 for a resurfacing project on S.R. 41 between S.R. 136 and S.R. 32. Work will occur daily for this construction with alternating lane restrictions. Estimated completion: Winter 2024

Super Load: A Super Load is expected to impact various roadways in Adams County. To sign up for route information and updates, visit transportation.ohio.gov/superload.

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at (740) 774-8834.