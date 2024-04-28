SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Bransyn Copas
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Nathan and Marcy Copas
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning two district championships
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Caleb Gordon
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Spiderman”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Last Chance U
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
P.E.
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing golf
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Patties and Pints
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Austin McCormick
FUTURE PLANS:
Play college basketball and become a Financial Advisor