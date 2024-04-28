SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Bransyn Copas

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Nathan and Marcy Copas

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning two district championships

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Caleb Gordon

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Spiderman”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Last Chance U

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

P.E.

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing golf

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Patties and Pints

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Austin McCormick

FUTURE PLANS:

Play college basketball and become a Financial Advisor