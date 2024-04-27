Submitted News

The West Union Schools Alumni and Friends Educational Fund partners with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. This partnership was created to help encourage West Union High School seniors to pursue opportunities in post-secondary education and technical schools.

In 2024, the West Union Schools Alumni and Friends Educational Fund is pleased to announce this year’s recipients from the graduation class. Kerry Fenton will be attending the University of Cincinnati and majoring in Computer Engineering. Brandt Seaman will attend Ohio University and major in Chemical Engineering. Korynne Blanton will attend the University of West Virginia and major in Nursing. Allie McCarty will attend Murray State University and major in Horticulture. Matthew Griffis will attend Ohio University and major in Music Engineering and Music Production.

Each student will receive $2,000, $1,000, for the 2024-25 school year and $1,000 for the 2025-26 school year.

To date, the West Union Schools Alumni and Friends Educational Fund has granted over $60,000 in gifts and scholarships to West Union Schools students.

If anyone would like to make a contribution or are interested in how you can help, contact Dennis Sizemore or send your contribution to: West Union Schools Alumni and Friends Educational Fund, P.O Box 444, West Union, OH 45693.