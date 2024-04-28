By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

On April 5, the Adams County Medical Foundation held its annual Scholarship Awards Program.

All the scholarships were for $1,000, except the Esther Moore Chandler Scholarship, which is for $5,000. The Chandler Scholarship recipient, McKenzie Kirker, has been supported by the Chandlers for the past three years while completing her Masters Degree. The Chandler Scholarship is set up to help a student throughout their college pathway rather than a one-time gift.

ACMF Executive Director Sherry Stout wishes to acknowledge the donors: Saundra Stevens Family, Sharon Ashley, The Esther Moore Chandler Family, The Children of Dr. Dale L. Mathias Jr., M.D., and The Adams County Medical Foundation.