Alyssa Mays, Dr. Francis Stevens Memorial Scholarship, Donor - Saundra Stevens Family

<p>Kirsten Campell, Dr. Dale Mathias Memorial Scholarship Donor - Christopher, Matthew, and Melissa Mathias (the children of Dr. Mathias)</p>

<p>Korynne Blanton, Adams County Medical Foundation Scholarship, Presented by - Tami Graham, ACMF Chair</p>

<p>Ainsley Grooms, Dr. Dale Mathias Memorial Scholarship, Donor - Christopher, Matthew, and Melissa Mathias (the children of Dr. Mathias)</p>

<p>McKenzie Kirker, Esther Moore Chandler Scholarship, Donor - The Esther Moore Chandler Family</p>

<p>Emma Griffin, Dr. Dale Mathias Memorial Scholarship, Donor - Christopher, Matthew, and Melissa Mathias (the children of Dr. Mathias)</p>

<p>Megan Black, Dr. Bruce Ashley Legacy Scholarship, Donor - Sharon Ashley</p>

<p>Amanda Greenlee, Adams County Medical Foundation Scholarship, Presented by Tami Graham, ACMF Chair</p>

<p>Braxlynn McClanahan, Dr. Francis Stevens Memorial Scholarship, Donor - Saundra Stevens Family</p>

<p>Molly Fuller, Dr. Francis Stevens Memorial Scholarship, Donor - Saundra Stevens Family</p>

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

On April 5, the Adams County Medical Foundation held its annual Scholarship Awards Program.

All the scholarships were for $1,000, except the Esther Moore Chandler Scholarship, which is for $5,000. The Chandler Scholarship recipient, McKenzie Kirker, has been supported by the Chandlers for the past three years while completing her Masters Degree. The Chandler Scholarship is set up to help a student throughout their college pathway rather than a one-time gift.

ACMF Executive Director Sherry Stout wishes to acknowledge the donors: Saundra Stevens Family, Sharon Ashley, The Esther Moore Chandler Family, The Children of Dr. Dale L. Mathias Jr., M.D., and The Adams County Medical Foundation.