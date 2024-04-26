Kathryn Mae Storer, 94 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at the Adams County Manor in West Union, Ohio.

Kathryn was born on February 15, 1930, in Otway, Ohio, the daughter of the late Glenn and Bessie (Hoffer) Pertuset. Kathryn took great pride in caring for her family and home. She attended the Peebles Church of Christ in Christian Union and was a member of the Peebles Adult Farmers.

In addition to her parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by two brothers, Clyde and Ralph Pertuset and two sisters, Rosalee Shiveley and Thelma Sowards. She is survived by her husband, Donald Storer, whom she married on December 5, 1951; her sons, Michael (Jackie) Storer and Roger Storer, both of Peebles; and her daughter, Donna (Tom) Stevens of Winchester. Kathryn also leaves a brother, Jim (Leona) Pertuset of Peebles, a brother-in-law, Claude Sowards, and two sisters-in-law, Krystal Pertuset and Fonda Pertuset. Kathryn will be missed by her four grandchildren, J.M. Storer, Zach Storer, Bradley Stevens and Scott Stevens; and her eight great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Monday, April 29, 2024, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held the following morning, on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. Richard Lloyd will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.