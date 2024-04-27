Submitted by Elizabeth Raines

The Adams County Beef and More 4-H Club took an educational trip to Raines Farms and Greenhouses in Seaman, Ohio, on March 21. The visit provided a great experience for the 4-Hers, fostering a deeper understanding of the agricultural industry.

Greg and David Raines of Raines Farms and Greenhouses offered the club a comprehensive tour of their facilities. From transplanting equipment to greenhouse production, the club members witnessed firsthand what it takes to work in modern agriculture production.

Before the tour, the club meeting took place and new officers were elected.