The Foundations for the Trades Pre-Apprenticeship

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

An amazing learning opportunity is coming to Adams County through a collaboration of OhioMeansJobs and the Adams County Office of Economic Development. “The Foundations for the Trades Pre-Apprenticeship is a program designed to prepare participants for a successful career in the construction building trades.” And it’s free to the individual pre-apprenticeship.

The program targets women, minorities, veterans, and individuals in recovery. Participants will “receive general training in construction and specific training in one of five trade areas—electrical, plumbing and pipefitting, bricklayers and allied crafts, low-voltage data tech, and sheet metal workers.” Those selected will learn valuable skill sets that will enable them to be competitive in the workforce. The program also focuses on increasing the number of qualified women, minorities, and veterans in the construction building trades.

