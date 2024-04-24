By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Farm to table – we often hear this phrase, but what does it mean? At its core, farm-to-table is cooking and serving what is raised and grown on one’s farm. There is no middle person like a grocery store.

The next best thing to farm to table when you don’t have a farm or only grow a few things is a local Farmer’s Market!

Anna Adams of Adams County realized that her community needed more centralized availability of home-grown nourishment. In 2018, she worked for the OSU Extension Office in Adams County. On her way to work one day, she considered her garden and all the bounty she wanted to grow that year. She thought, “Why doesn’t Adams County have a Farmer’s Market?”

Want the rest of the story? Pick up your copy of the April 10 edition of The People’s Defender or better yet, get your subscription started today so you won’t miss any of Adams County’s best coverage of news and sports! Call 937-544-2391 and have the Defender delivered to your door!



