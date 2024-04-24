After taking the throw from shortstop, West Union second baseman Madison Stout makes the throw to first base in a double play attempt in the Lady Dragons’ 12-2 los at Peebles. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

With the miserable weather that marked the first three weeks of the high school softball season, the urgency of making up games in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference will be top priority from this point on. On a beautiful April 17 afternoon, the Peebles Lady Indians and West Union Lady Dragons decided to get two of those conference games licked in one afternoon.

The plan was to play a seven-inning first game and then a five-inning second game, but as it turned out it was just a pair of five-inning contests. With a seven-run fifth inning explosion in game one, the Lady Indians dumped the Lady Dragons 12-2 in run-rule fashion, then came back in game two and made it a doubleheader sweep with a 9-2 win in game two.

