Walk-off, comeback and blowout

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The early part of the 2024 season was tough on first year head coach Brady Johnson and his North Adams Green Devils baseball squad. Wins were hard to come by but the Devils have shown signs of coming around, evidenced by a recent three-game winning streak. The Devils had a walk-off win over Hillsboro, a Saturday morning come-from-behind win over Peebles and a blowout win at Ripley, the latter two being Southern Hills Athletic Conference victories.

The first of those three wins came on Friday, April 19 as the Devils hosted the Hillsboro Indians in a non-conference battle. This one took extra time with the home team prevailing 5-4 in eight innings.

North Adams took an early lead in this one, going up 2-0 in the bottom of the second on an RBI ground out by Cash Hupp and a run-scoring double off the bat of Asher Young. In the bottom of the third, an Ethan Taylor two-base hit brought home two more and put the Devils up four.

