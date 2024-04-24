Boldman 2B completes 5-4 win over East

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It was a few games coming but the West Union Lady Dragons softball squad finally picked up their first win of the 2024 campaign, and they did it in dramatic fashion. Hosting the Sciotoville East Lady Tartans on April 18, the Lady Dragons got a walk-off win in the bottom of the seventh, a two-bagger by senior Sara Boldman bringing home the game-winner in a 5-4 triumph.

