By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The swath of destruction left by last week’s tornado touched many spots in the county, including the West Union recreation Park and Freedom Field, both located on Old Cincinnati Pike in West Union. The facilities, which are used for youth sports activities and the West Union football programs, suffered serious damage, though according to Brad Rolfe, one of the directors of the West Union youth baseball and softball programs, “it could have been a lot worse”.

The Defender, along with Rolfe and Eric Hurley, toured the damaged facilities last week and the first thing one notices is the missing Rec Park sign that was no longer greeting visitors at the end of the driveway.



