By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It took four tries, but first-year head coach Brady Johnson and his North Adams Green Devils finally picked up their first win of the 2024 season. After dropping their first three decisions of the season and having numerous cancellations for reasons no one expected, the Green Devils grabbed that elusive victory in convincing fashion, blanking the Western Latham Indians 10-0 in a five inning run-rule job on April 5.

The Devils got an outstanding pitching performance from senior right hander Ethan Taylor, who went all five innings, allowing just two hits while striking out five Western hitters. At the plate, North Adams was led by a three-hit effort from Colin Tolle with Taylor and Easton Daulton adding two hits each as part of a nine-hit Devils’ attack.



