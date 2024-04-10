He’s gone…or is he?

Well, we all survived the momentous eclipse of 2024, boring as it was. I’m not sure they survived in Lexington, Kentucky. Not only did Lexington get an eclipse, but they got an earthquake, typhoon and tsunami all in one. The news broke on Sunday night that UK basketball coach John Calipari was plotting his escape for the bluegrass, yet another early exit, hopping on the next train to Fayetteville, Arkansas. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out John.

The move caught most of Big Blue Nation by surprise, but as the facts began to trickle out, perhaps it wasn’t much of a surprise. Since I saw the news late Sunday evening, I immersed myself in all of the talk shows emanating from the Commonwealth, especially the three hours of Kentucky Sports Radio I tuned in to on Monday morning, before I had to put on funky glasses to walk outside my house.

Want the rest of the story? Pick up your copy of the April 10 edition of The People’s Defender or better yet, get your subscription started today so you won’t miss any of Adams County’s best coverage of news and sports! Call 937-544-2391 and have the Defender delivered to your door!

https://www.peoplesdefender.com/subscribe/

