Appalachian Children’s Health Initiative

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

On March 22, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced dozens of transformational projects that will significantly improve access to healthcare across many of Ohio’s Appalachian communities. The new Appalachian Children’s Health Initiative secured more than $64 million in funding through the Appalachian Community Grant. This program is part of the Governor’s $500 million investment – “OhioBuilds -Small Communities, Big Impact – A Plan for Appalachia.” These monies are the most significant investment in school-based health services in Ohio. The investment will improve access to healthcare in 36 communities across 20 Appalachian counties in Ohio.

“Our vision for Ohio’s future is one where all Ohioans, no matter where they are from, have the opportunity to live up to their full potential,” said Governor DeWine. “These projects will uplift and empower the people of Ohio’s Appalachian region for generations to come.”(governor.ohio.gov)

Want the rest of the story? Pick up your copy of the April 10 edition of The People’s Defender or better yet, get your subscription started today so you won’t miss any of Adams County’s best coverage of news and sports! Call 937-544-2391 and have the Defender delivered to your door!



https://www.peoplesdefender.com/subscribe/