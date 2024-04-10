Remembering William “Butch” Woolard of the Manchester Signal

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“The newspaper was our life,” said William “Butch” Wollard’s daughter, Nicki Pollitt, about growing up with a family-run newspaper and beloved parents who owned and published The Manchester Signal for 37 years.

The Signal originated with Jess A. Perry, son of Manchester’s first Mayor. He founded the seventh publication in the village in 1881. After changing hands many times, the Signal became a part of the Woolard family business that Butch’s parents purchased in 1947 from The Ripley Bee. William Sr. Woolard and his wife, Georgia Yates, revived the paper following the March 1945 flood that ultimately rendered the paper unconscious.

