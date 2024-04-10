By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After dropping two decisions on a softball weekend trip to Tennessee, the Manchester Lady Greyhounds were back in action on Monday as they traveled just a bit north to battle the West Union Lady Dragons in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference match up. That match up turned out to be one-sided as the Lady Hounds, on the strength of a pair of seven-run innings, easily handled the host Lady Dragons, handing them a 15-2 defeat in five innings.

The visiting Manchester squad wasted no time making a statement on Monday afternoon, busting out of the gate and scoring seven times in the top of the first off of West Union starter Sara Boldman. The Lady Hounds sent 13 hitters to the plate, getting six hits, including a double from Chloe Freeman and a three-base hit from Eliana Applegate.

