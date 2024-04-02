Heed warnings for solar show

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

People are gearing up for a solar spectacular on April 8, 2024. Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator, said, “Eclipses have a special power; they move people to feel a kind of reverence for the beauty of our universe. Their power is not only to unify us on Earth, but to further science and discovery.”

An eclipse is “an obscuring of the light from one celestial body by the passage of another between it and the observer or between it and its source of illumination.” On April 8, the moon will position itself directly between the Earth and the sun and block out rays for the first time in Ohio since 1806.

