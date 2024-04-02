April 13 will be final battle for local MMA fighter

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

“It’s time.” Those were the words of local MMA fighter Shaun Asher, who after 15 years in the cage in a violent sport, is calling it a career. Asher has announced his retirement and his final fight, which will take place on April 13 in the Empire Fight Series at the Mt. Orab Sports Complex.

The Empire Fight Series is described as “where the thrill of MMA meets the heart-pounding excitement of elite competition. Step into the arena and experience the power, skill, and raw intensity of our fighters. Join us on this journey of adrenaline-fueled battles and unforgettable moments. Let Empire Fight Series ignite your passion for the world of mixed martial arts.” Sounds like quite a night of entertainment which will end with Asher’s final appearance.

“I’ve been coming off of an injury and wasn’t sure I could even do this,” said Asher. “But in my mind I’m thinking that I’m doing this no matter what, I don’t care. I worked out, got ready and here we are now. I’ll be the main event, the last fight, and this will be my last one period.”

