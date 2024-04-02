C103’s Don Bowles receives prestigious awards

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Don and Venita Bowles are well known in Adams County and the surrounding areas. They moved to the county in 1996, raised their two daughters, Arianna and Alexandra, purchased their first radio station, and continue to own and operate three radio stations: C103 Country 103.1 FM in Southern Ohio and Northern Kentucky, WAOL (99.5 The Edge) in Southern Ohio, and WFLE (95.1 FM) in Flemingsburg, Kentucky, under DreamCatcher Communications, Inc.

On March 23, Don Bowles was inducted into the District 14 Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and received the OHSBCA Hall of Honor Award. The awards are presented to individuals who have provided exemplary services to Ohio High School basketball. Bowles was the only broadcaster in the district and state to receive the award this year.

