By Julia McCane-Knox

Uncover the magic of Storytime with your preschoolers. Our programs are the perfect way to bond with your little ones while they learn. Join us at 11 a.m. on designated days for a variety of themes, like Whales, Libraries, Unicorns, Solar Eclipses, and the ABCs! Our programs help your kids develop essential skills in phonics, math, reading, and art in an enjoyable and engaging way. Plus, every child will receive an Enrichment Kit filled with interactive activities to continue learning at home. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to give your kids a fun and educational experience that they’ll love.

Whales Storytime will be on Tuesday, April 2, at the North Adams Library. We will say the “I’m a Big Whale” rhyme, create a stuffed paper bag whale craft, play with ocean animal puzzles, and listen to Whales by Kate Riggs. Library Storytime will be on Wednesday, April 3, at the Peebles Library. We will sing 10 Little Wiggling Fingers, create a bad seed craft, learn library words through Phonics, play with a parachute while singing Shake, Shake, Shake, and listen to The Bad Seed Goes to the Library by Jory John.

Unicorns Storytime will be on Wednesday, April 3, at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic kid’s songs and rhymes, create unicorn headbands, and listen to Margaret’s Unicorn by Briony May Smith. Moreover, Eclipse Storytime will be on Thursday, April 4, at the West Union Library. We will sing I See the Moon and the Moon Sees Me, make a paper plate solar eclipse, and listen to Goodnight Moon by Margaret Wise Brown.

Shoot for the stars and check out our family solar eclipse programs. Join us at 4 p.m., on Thursday, April 4, at the Peebles Library to create eclipse chalk art and receive space-themed stickers to celebrate the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. Or your family can view solar eclipse library resources and create an eclipse viewer at 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 6, at the North Adams Library. You’re also invited to join us at 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, April 6, at the Manchester Library to create a galaxy in a bottle and crayon-resist space art! You can come to any Adams County Public Library program until April 8 to receive viewing glasses – one per person. Since we have limited supplies, we are handing them out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Furthermore, we will have two Eclipse Viewing Parties on Monday, April 8 for your family to choose from. View the solar eclipse from 1:30 – 3 p.m. at the North Adams Library and conduct science experiments by taking measurements using scientific instruments and apps. Or join us from 1:30 – 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library as you relax and take in the solar eclipse with your family.

Have you heard? We offer snacks in the library! If you would like a snack, ask us for one at the front desk. Snacks are also provided at all our programs. Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.