Primary Election 2024 is in the books

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The 2024 Ohio primary elections are over, and you may receive less mail for awhile. It was a long and nasty race for some. Most people agree that we need a breather from the negativity.

March 19 was reportedly a good day at the polls in Adams County, and the transition to the new voting locations at the county’s high schools was smooth.

Votes came in steady and timely. Each update showed the close race in the all-Republican Adams County Sheriff’s race. In the end, the unofficial vote awarded the Sheriff’s title to Investigator Kenny Dick with 1,550 votes. Bob Ruebusch came in second with 1,487 and Donnie Edgington third with 1,448 votes, respectively. Mike Estep had 720 votes, Sam Purdin had 411 votes, and Shawn Cooley had 320.

Dick spent election night in his woodshop “piddling” around until his daughters came in and gave him the victory news around 11 p.m. He said, “At first, I was excited and then I was humbled that the people of Adams County had the confidence and trust to vote for me to be the next Sheriff.” Dick noted that he was up against top-notch candidates running for the office. “I am dedicated to doing the absolute best that I can.” Sheriff-Elect Kenny has already started working with current Sheriff Kimmy Rogers, initiating a smooth transition of responsibilities and information. Dick said, “I’ll have a running start in January.”

Dick ran a positive campaign highlighting the Sheriff’s Office’s effective programs and plans for additional programming emphasizing protecting and cultivating success for children. He recognizes the drug problems in many communities and will continue to work to reduce drug usage by instituting a hotline to report drug activity. Dick wants to meet and know the concerns of individuals in the county. He said, “I will have an open-door policy. If you have an issue, come talk to the Sheriff.”

Jason Hayslip won the County Commissioner race for the term beginning January 2, 2025, with 2,828 votes. Teresa Diane Ward received 1,696 votes, and Tony Hawes Jr. received 1,155. No one ran on the Democratic ticket.

Hayslip was out of town following the election but provided the following statement:

“Luke 1:37 For with God nothing shall be impossible. Adams County residents are resilient, hard-working, and humble. I am proud to have lived here my entire life. The support of my family, friends, and the citizens of this great county is truly overwhelming. My faith in God and his will always prevails. While on this journey, I have met amazing individuals. They offered me a place at their table and shared their thoughts. I am truly honored by the results of the election. I extend my gratitude to the citizens of Adams County for putting their trust in me.”

“I’m looking forward to working hard for the citizens of this great county and coming together as one. I anticipate working with my colleagues and overcoming the challenges that we face together. I will do this with integrity, straightforwardness, and a servant’s heart. Please join me in acknowledging the dedication of my opponents and extend to them the very best wishes.”

Incumbent Commissioner Barbara Moore was re-elected in the commissioner’s race for January 3, 2025, with 2,211 votes. Jeremy Caldwell had 1,725 votes, Troy Dotson had 1,558, and Calvin Eli Robinson had 178. No one ran on the Democratic ticket.

Moore did not comment on her victory.

Several offices ran unopposed. Larry Heller for Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas, Chris Moore for County Recorder, Lisa Newman for County Treasurer, Lee Pertuset for County Engineer, and David B. Parrett for Coroner. In November’s election, Aaron E. Haslam (R) will face David Osborne Jr. (D) in the County Prosecutor’s race. Both gentlemen ran unopposed in the primary.

The following individuals will represent on the Central Committee:

Bratton Township – Barbara Conroy (D) and Chad McCoy (R), Locust Grove – Vicki L. Brady (D) and Sandra Douglas (R), Peebles Village – Linda Worley (D) and John H. Robinson III (R), Meigs Township – Summer Drummond (D) and Ty R. Pell (R), Oliver Township – Racheal Stephenson (D) and Beverly Sue Chaney (R), Green Township – Eugenia Grooms (D) and David Gray (R), Manchester United Township – Judy Peterson (D) and Aaron Lockhart (R), Monroe Township – Sheena White (D) and Larry Heller (R), Sprigg Township – Linda Sue Naylor (D) and Jimmy R. Thomas (R), Seaman Village – Ethel Chambers (D) and Dewey West, Scott Township – Tacy Jane Shupert (D) and Joseph Wright (R), Wayne Township – Linda J. Stepp (D) and Chris Moore (R) , Winchester Village – Rebecca Osborne (D) and William C. Foster (R), Winchester Township – Matthew Young (D) and Dana N. Whalen (R), Brush Creek Township – Jack Hazelbaker (D) and Dennis G. Gustin (R), Jefferson Township – Dennis Grooms (D) and Danny R. Liston (R), Liberty Township – Amy Sheeley (D) and Tony Staggs (R), West Union A – Jeffrey Huxmann (D) and Harriet DeMint (R), West Union B – Davina Cooper (D) and Danny R. Bubp (R), Tiffin East – Tanja L. Dryden (D) and David L. Vogler (R), Tiffin West – Kent Staten (D) and Dale Mendenhall (R).

Tax Levy results:

• Peebles Village – Additional police – passed

• Meigs Local Option – Allied Resorts – failed

• Meigs Local Option – Brush Creek Motor Sports – failed

• Meigs Local Option – Brush Creek Motor Sports (Sunday) – failed

Adams County also chose Joseph R. Biden (D) and Donald J. Trump (R) as presidential contenders. Sherrod Brown (D) and Bernie Moreno (R) are the Ohio U.S. Senator candidates. Samantha Meadows (D) and David Taylor (R) are the Ohio U.S. Congress candidates.

State Senator representatives for the 14th District will be between Terry Johnson (R) and Shane Marcum (D) in November’s general election. State Representative for the 90th District will be a race between Justin Pizzulli (R) and Kate Nunnelley (D).

Justice of the Supreme Court candidates for full term commencing 1/1/25 are Michael P. Donnelly (D) and Megan E. Shanahan (R). The candidates for full term commencing 1/2/ 25 are Melody J. Stewart (D) and Joseph T. Deters (R). Candidates for Justice of the Supreme Court for the unexpired ending 12/31/26 are Lisa Forbes (D) and Daniel R. Hawkins (R). Jason P. Smith (R) will represent as Judge of the Court of Appeals for the 4th District full term commencing 2/9/25. Mike Hess (R) will represent as Judge of the Court of Appeals for the 4th District full term commencing 2/10/25.

The State Central Committee representatives for the 14th District are republicans Greg Simpson and Gloria Kirker.

From The Defender, congratulations to all the candidates who ran to represent and serve.