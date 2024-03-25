William Carroll Lewis, 95, of Winchester, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2024, at his winter residence in Ft. Myers, Florida. In his final days, he was lovingly cared for by his granddaughter, Sarah Grooms, with support from hospice care.

Bill, as he was known by most, was born in Seaman, Ohio on January 26, 1929, the eldest son of Glenn William Lewis and Lena Louise (Carroll) Lewis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Diane (King) Lewis; a sister, Kathryn Berman; and a brother, John Lewis.

After graduating from Seaman High School in 1946, Bill attended the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science to prepare to join his father and grandfather at the Lewis & Son Funeral Home. This plan was derailed when he enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean Conflict. After he returned to Seaman, Bill and Diane married, began their family, and built their home by the Winchester lake in 1954. Bill became manager at King Brothers Lumber Company in Winchester, then left to manage the local Landmark store until his retirement.

Bill was a member and trustee of the Winchester United Methodist Church, served 20 years on the Winchester Village Council, and was clerk of the Winchester Cemetery Board. He was always involved with various community groups such as the Winchester American Legion, Community Club, Little League, Boy Scouts, Caramel Festival, Adams County Chamber of Commerce, Redbud Festival, and the Adams County Historical Society. In countless other capacities, Bill was a problem solver. If there was something that needed to be done, he was always ready to step up and take care of it.

Bill is survived by a sister, Joyce Williamson of Snellville, Georgia; a daughter, Kitty (Michael) Grooms of Seaman; daughter Kathy (Chris) Willman of Winchester; son Bill (Kathy) Lewis of West Union; and son David Lewis of Winchester. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Levi Grooms, Sarah Grooms, Charles Willman, Ashley Willman, Stacy (Landon) Howe, and Steven Lewis; and seven great-grandchildren, Logan Boone, Kayden Boone, Brianna Ballard, Easton Ballard, Grayson Ballard, and Baily Willman; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Bill will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held in July.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to the Winchester Cemetery Fund at PO Box 335, Winchester, OH.