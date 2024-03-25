Antonio Dominic Cacaro age 47, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 12, 2024 in Aguanga, California.

Tony enjoyed a simple lifestyle. He was an avid equestrian, farrier and trainer. He loved nature, outdoor adventure, creating music, art, singing and a good story.

Tony was born November 4, 1976 in Brown County Ohio. Tony is the fourth child, and only son, of Steven Cacaro and Joan Kyde.

Tony is survived by his mother Joan Kyde of West Union Ohio; father Steven (Tina) Cacaro of West Union, Ohio; sisters, Dawn (Byron) Brodt of West Union, Ohio, Rachel (Darrell) Sterling of Shelbyville, Kentucky and Rosalie (Tim) Smith of Fayetteville, West Virginia. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, as well as many great nieces and nephews.

Tony was a 1995 graduate of West Union High School. Following high school, Tony completed Farrier School in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Tony practiced his trade locally, and throughout various western states, while breaking, training and riding horses of various disciplines.

Tony eventually made his home in California, in addition to Monarch, Montana, and originally West Union, Ohio. Tony was employed through the California State Park. Tony never met a stranger and left behind many friends. Tony enjoyed learning about others, their culture, languages, sharing a meal and enjoying company around a campfire.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.