Join The Edge of Appalachia Preserve for free public talks about interesting things in Adams County. Don’t go right home after work. Grab a friend and come to the museum’s Eulett Center and enjoy an hour of something new and interesting.

For more information contact Preserve Director, Chris Bedel at (937) 544-2880 ext 11 or cbedel@cincymuseum.org. Or just show up the day of the event at Eulett Center at4274 Waggoner Riffle Road in West Union. No registration or calling in is necessary.

Stories From a Country Veterinarian

• Robert T. Sharp, DVM, veterinarian & author

• Thursday, April 11, 5:15 – 6:15 p.m.

Rob Sharp has been a veterinarian in Hillsboro, Ohio for the past 44 years. A client suggested that he write a book about the many stories and adventures of a rural vet. In 2005, No Dogs in Heaven? was published to wide acclaim. His second book, The Bull in the Darkness and the One-Eyed Dog: Scenes from the Life of a Country Veterinarian (2023) is another collection of remarkable stories about a country vet’s encounters with animal patients of all kinds, and their equally interesting owners. Join Dr. Sharp as he shares his entertaining stories, and enjoy a look into the often-unseen world of a person dedicated to caring for animals, both wild and domesticated.

The Perfect Rock: The History of the Vastine Hollow Quarry

• Corbett Phipps, local history enthusiast

• Thursday, April 25, 5:15 – 6:15 p.m.

It’s been said that the Buena Vista Freestone quarried from the Shawnee Forest region starting in 1814 was the perfect rock, at the perfect location, at the perfect time. Famous for its durability and the ease with which it could be extracted, transported, and shaped; its use was celebrated far beyond the rural localities from where it was quarried. From downtown Cincinnati’s John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge and St. Peter in Chains Cathedral to New York City and beyond the versatile stone cut from the Vastine Hollow quarries was a celebrated building material of its time. Join Corbett to learn more about the fascinating local history of the perfect rock.