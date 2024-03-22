he following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Adams County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com.

State Route 41 Culvert Replacement Work is set to begin March 28 for a culvert replacement project on S.R. 41 between S.R. 136 and Kimberly Drive. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.. S.R. 41 will be closed for this construction; traffic will be detoured via S.R. 136 to U.S. 52 to S.R. 247. Estimated completion: March 28 by 3:30 p.m.

Super Load The third of nearly two dozen “super loads” will leave a dock near Manchester in Adams County on Wednesday, March 27. Sign up for email updates here: transportation.ohio.gov/superload

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at (740) 774-8834