he following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Adams County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com.
|
State Route 41 Culvert Replacement
Work is set to begin March 28 for a culvert replacement project on S.R. 41 between S.R. 136 and Kimberly Drive. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.. S.R. 41 will be closed for this construction; traffic will be detoured via S.R. 136 to U.S. 52 to S.R. 247. Estimated completion: March 28 by 3:30 p.m.
|
|
Super Load
The third of nearly two dozen “super loads” will leave a dock near Manchester in Adams County on Wednesday, March 27. Sign up for email updates here: transportation.ohio.gov/superload
For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at (740) 774-8834