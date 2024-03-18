Debra (Debbie) Sue Beam, daughter of Charles Paul and Betty Jean Beam, was born on January 14, 1959, in West Union, Ohio and passed away on March 14, 2024 at Monarch Meadows Nursing Home in Seaman, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father on April 6, 2005 and her mother on November 24, 2016.

Even though Debbie was a life-time handicapped person, she always liked to be on the go. She loved shopping, especially at JC Penney, even if she didn’t get to buy anything. She was very seldom found without a catalogue or magazine on her lap, even in bed. She accompanied her parents and aunt on many vacation trips, usually including a country-western show. Her favorite snacks were potato chips, Hershey Kisses and Coke. She enjoyed watching parades of any kind, in person or on television. The TV was on for her during every waking minute.

After her parents were both gone, Debbie moved into the Monarch Meadows Nursing Home where she spent the rest of her years. She made many friends there, giving hugs and throwing kisses to everyone who gave her attention, even other patient’s visitors. She enjoyed living there, and thought of that as her new home.

She attended the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church, where she made many friends. Debbie was a loving, friendly sister and aunt, and will be missed by her biological family, her church family, and her family from Monarch Meadows. She is survived by her sister, Brenda (Ronnie) Shupert of Seaman; brothers Dennis (Rhonda) Beam of Winchester and Mike (Cindy) Beam of Peebles; three nieces and four nephews, six great nieces and 12 great nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church located on St Rt 136, Cherry Fork, Ohio. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, from 6 – 8 p.m. Burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Pastor Nadine Volm officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family during this difficult time.