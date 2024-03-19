Mark L Fannin, 68 years of age, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mark was born on June 13, 1955 in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of the late Garvin and Mary Elizabeth (Church) Fannin. Mark worked as a farmer. He attended the Sardinia Hope Church.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, Mary (Edmisten) Fannin, whom he married on July 17, 1977; as well as his sons, Malcom Fannin of Winchester and Munroe (Kaley) Fannin of Hillsboro; and his daughter, Melanie (Matt) Ohnewehr of Winchester. He also leaves his siblings, Dan (Kathy) Fannin of West Union and Debbie (Sam) Coburn of Raleigh, North Carolina. Mark will be missed by his six grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, March 21, 2024, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Sardinia Hope Church.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2024, beginning at 11 a,m, at the Sardinia Hope Church. The burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Mark’s name to the Sardinia Hope Church, 105 South Main Street, Sardinia, Ohio 45171.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.