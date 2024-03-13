Tim O’Hara running for Republican nomination in Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Tim O’Hara spoke with the Peoples Defender about his run for the Republican nomination in Ohio’s Second Congressional District, which Congressman Brad Wenstrup currently holds.

O’Hara is a lifetime resident of Brown County, where he lives with his wife of 26 years and their three daughters.

He served seven and a half years in the Marine Corps. After his second deployment, O’Hara attended Drill Instructor School. He explained that the top ten percent of the Marine Corps are eligible to attend this school, which teaches leaders how to “make Marines.” O’Hara said, “It is considered the premier leadership school.” Three and a half years later, he was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant.

From humble beginnings, O’Hara said, “We’ve lived the American dream – God has been good to us.” He is a Dunkin Donuts franchisee, owns multiple LaRosa’s, and is a general contractor.

O’Hara said, “America is in peril. We have an unsecured border we need to fix. Congress has the lowest approval rate they’ve ever had.” He also discussed the money being sent overseas and said it was not helping the American people. He believes we need representatives who understand fiscal responsibility, and he does.

“I’m the only veteran running in this district,” said O’Hara. We need proven leaders in Washington to represent Southern Ohio, and I think I’m the right person.”

Describing himself as “high energy,” O’Hara believes that America’s best days are ahead and said, “We need to get the right people in the right positions – we can do great things.”

The Defender asked O’Hara, a first-time candidate if he was afraid that politics would change him as it has so many. O’Hara replied that he would “Keep rooted and be humbled.” He believes in the “I” in team and said it is individuals doing the best of their ability by collectively collaborating as a team. When discussing money and power, he said, “I learned early in life to wield power carefully.” Coming from humble beginnings, O’Hara feels grounded in his roots.

O’Hara pointed out that people are most concerned about politicians keeping their word once in office. He concluded, “People want politicians to do what they say they are going to do.”