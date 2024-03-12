Six candidates running for Sheriff

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

For months, federal, state, and local candidates have been busy campaigning in their regions to obtain various seats in government.

Adams County welcomed many candidates to present in meetings, march in parades, volunteer, and attend special events. Campaign signs line the fields and streets, vying for voters’ attention. In January, the Adams County Republican party held a forum at the Adult Training Center featuring candidates and allowing each to share their visions.

The People’s Defender asked candidates who wanted a “last word” in our publication prior to the election to give a brief statement about their candidacy and platforms. This article reflects the comments of the Adams County candidates for Sheriff, who are all affiliated with the Republican party.

