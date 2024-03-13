Local author holds book signing

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It started with a blue “Blu” bunny that Stephanie Malcom purchased at a craft store in Chillicothe. Blu didn’t just find a new home; he discovered his story – Once in a Blu’s Moon.

Malcom gave an emotional and humorous presentation at her book signing at the North Adams Library on March 2. Karen Hughes, President of the Friends of North Adams Library, introduced her and said, “She is funny, creative, artistic, a blessing and hilarious.” The book signing had been put on hold for months due to Malcom’s emergency surgery. She was everything Hughes described and gave a heartfelt address before the signing.

While decorating for Easter, Malcom was inspired by Blu and friends. She said, “The next thing I knew, I found myself at an old Hewlett Packard laptop.” She felt encouraged to share the story with her husband, who listened and laughed at the intended humorous parts and appropriately responded to the more emotional ones. Malcom said, “The book poured out of me. It’s a divine inspiration because I’m unsure exactly where it came from.”

