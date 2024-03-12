Remembering Daniel Miller

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“We were great friends,” said Gerold Miller of his brother Daniel, who passed away on February 29, 2024, after a three-year courageous battle with cancer. The brothers were only two years apart. Gerold remembers fondly playing, laughing, working, and getting into mischief with one another.

Their parents, Harry and Lydia Miller, started Miller’s Furniture in 1976. The family all worked together throughout the years. Gerold and his wife Becky took over in 1989, and Daniel and his wife Mary joined them in the early 1990s. In 2005, when Gerold left the Amish community, Daniel and Mary acquired the business.

