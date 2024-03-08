What was policy, has been reconsidered, and now trout are headed back to Adams Lake. On March 14, before noon, Ryan at Kincaid Hatchery, told me a pickup truck load of rainbow trout will be headed to Adams Lake. A paltry 600 trout will be stocked in the lake in 2024, down considerably from the 1,800 stocked in Adams Lake in 2023.

In a meeting with ODNR fisheries biologists, Adams Lake was to be dropped from the stocking list in favor of more urban areas and smaller bodies of water. ONDR just felt a lot of trout stocked in Adams Lake weren’t being caught and likely washed over the dam, so the very expensive trout to raise were being wasted and not caught as intended.

What changed the dynamics is unknown, but the good news is at least a few trout will be stocked in the lake and perhaps in the future that number will go up. Enjoy it while you can, you never know what next year will bring.