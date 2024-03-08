Tyler Christopher and his live band present, The Ultimate Elvis Presley Tribute Show. This is the eighth annual benefit featuring Christopher for the operation of the Highland County Senior Citizens Center. The event is Saturday, March 23. The show is a two-hour show with an intermission, starting at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend this annual fundraising event. To purchase tickets you can go to the Highland County Senior Citizens Center every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. with cash or check, or you can go to their website at www.HighlandSeniors.com to purchase with a debit or credit card. The Highland County Senior Citizens Center is located at 185 Muntz Street in Hillsboro.

Past eventgoer Sandy Coats said, “I have attended the Senior Center’s annual Elvis Presley tribute benefit show. I was really surprised when I first heard Tyler Christopher. There are so many Elvis impressionists but he is by far the best I have ever heard. He sounded just like Elvis Presley and if you didn’t know it, you would think he was Elvis Presley singing and dancing on that stage. I highly recommend you attend the Highland County Senior Citizens Center’s event. He was spot on.”

Tyler Christopher, the 33-year-old artist, performs over 200 shows a year and has sold out the Senior Center’s Elvis Presley annual event every year for the past seven years. He has followers from out of state that attend the center’s event every year. Among many awards for his performance and being nationally recognized, Christopher also competed in a national competition in New York and won first place. With his superb voice, dance moves, mannerisms and costuming of Elvis Presley in the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s, Christopher creates a show that truly is the replication of the legacy of Elvis Presley in his prime.

Limited tickets are available. It is suggested not to wait to get your tickets. This event has been a sell-out event every year and no at-door sales were available, as the show sold out a few weeks before the event in 2023: Ticket Sales: Front Row: $45, Second Row: $40, General Seating: $35.

Director Mechell Karnes remembers each event, when the show is over, guests rave, “Christopher is the best Elvis Presley artist I have seen! He is fantastic; his energy and enthusiasm is astounding. His voice, costumes, and mannerisms are true to Elvis’ memory. I will see him every chance I get. I love his show! He is Elvis Presley when he is on that stage.”

Drinks and light dessert snacks will be provided at each table.

This is a benefit for the operation of the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, a 501(C)(3) non-profit and non-government funded organization. For more information call the Front Desk at the senior center at (937) 393-4745 every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.