Humane Society royalty finds her forever home

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Once upon a time, there was a Princess who lived and played among her sweet friends in a nice place where they were all loved. But it wasn’t their forever home, and Princess longed to belong to a family that called her their own.

Princess was found on Lovejoy Cemetery Road, where this story begins. Ashley McCarty, former President of the Adams County Humane Society, reported that her father, Benny McCarty, received a phone call from a resident of Lovejoy Apartments telling him that a dog had stayed on their porch all night. McCarty retrieved her the following day and kept her until Humane Agent Meghann Fast could find her a foster.

The dog, who they named Princess, was a bit skittish and fearful around quick movements and loud noises. Fast made a social media post hoping to find her a foster because they were concerned that the kennel would overstimulate her. Fast found a foster family to keep Princess over the Christmas holiday. When she returned to the kennel, the foster family reported that Princess was a sweet puppy with separation anxiety. Fast said, “She wanted to be with her people.”

The Humane Society brings a different dog to The Precinct Café each Wednesday. Fast said of Princess, “We knew she’d do great – she’s a social butterfly.”

A young lady and her mother from Columbus, Ohio, had contacted the Society about another dog, but it wasn’t a good fit because they had a cat. Rachael Hazelbaker Hamilton works out the adoptions for the Humane Society and is their longest tenured employee. She said, “I knew Princess was good with cats and dogs.” She continued, “She has the best demeanor and personality.” Hamilton explained that when doing adoptions, she always tries to successfully match up a new owner with dogs that suit their individualized desires in a fur baby. She wanted to ensure prospective owners were willing to consider a Pitbull terrier mix.

