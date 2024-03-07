Whitetails Unlimited holds event at The Willow

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

I’m not a deer hunter, but I am married to one. So, I appreciate the passion for the hunting tradition and the desire to educate and conserve.

At Friday’s Commissioner’s meeting, Commissioner Kelly Jones invited my husband Kirk and I to attend the Whitetails Unlimited event at the Willow on March 1 and 2. Initially planned for only Saturday night, the event quickly sold out and filled the Willow on both evenings. Jones thought the event would be of interest to our readers.

There were swarms of people buying raffle tickets, playing games, and bidding on auction items in hopes of winning a coveted gun, cooler, or other hunting accessory.

The event began at 5 p.m. with a delicious barbeque buffet by Smokin Express. Attendees made their way around the Willow amongst plenty of hunting chatter and accessories galore. Field Director Joel Reynolds was on his feet all evening, announcing winning tickets and promoting the cause.

“Founded in 1982, Whitetails Unlimited is a national non-profit conservation organization that has remained true to its mission and has made great strides in the field of conservation. We have gained the reputation of being the nation’s premier organization, dedicating our resources to the betterment of the white-tailed deer and its environment.” (whitetailsunlimited.com)

The Whitetails Unlimited motto is “working for an American tradition.” Reynolds took a few minutes to answer questions for this hunting event novice. He does 30 events in southwest Ohio and one in Kentucky. Reynolds works two seasons. The spring season runs from January to May, and the fall season runs from August to December. The non-profit organization contributes to the conservation of the outdoors, including anti-poaching programs, kid hunts, veteran hunts and more.

