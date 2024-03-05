NEWS RELEASE

The first load is scheduled to begin moving east on U.S. Route 52 from east of Manchester on Wednesday, March 6.

The load will pull out at approximately 7:45-8:00 a.m., just after the last bus transporting students to Manchester Local Schools passes the site.

The load is expected to cross over and travel the wrong way in the U.S. Route 52 Westbound lanes just before the junction of SR 239 & U.S. Route 52.

The load will travel North on the SR 239 Southbound ramp toward SR 73/SR 852.

The load will park overnight in the West Portsmouth area.

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.