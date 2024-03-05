George Dewey Vogler, Jr., 88, of Xenia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, March 3, 202, at Harbor Chase of Beavercreek. He was born April 3, 1935, in Blue Creek, Ohio, the son of George Dewey and Martha Knauff Vogler. He was a member of Liberty Worship Center, and retired from Stevens Aviation.

He is survived by a daughter, Carla Sue (Bruce) Smith of Xenia; five grandchildren, Alexis (Jenna) Smith, Jerilyn (Brian) Holston, Tyler (Katie) Smith, Dustin Smith and Drew Smith; by five great-grandchildren, Leeava, Liliann, Emarie, Jordie, and Bruin; a sister, Darlene (Larry) Howell of Beavercreek; three sisters-in-law, June Vogler of Chery Fork, Shirley Roe of Xenia and Judy Johnson; three brothers-in-law, Carl (Cindy) Hanson and Mike (Sandy) Hanson, all of Blue Creek, and Del West of Arizona; by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Linda Sue Vogler, on October 2, 2023; four sisters, Agnes Abbott Moore, Helen Nealon, Gladys Knox Coyle, and Hazel West; three brothers, Victor Vogler, Donald Vogler, and Ronald Ray Vogler, Sr.

George’s greatest joy in life was spending time with family, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, gardening, and hunting with his nephews. George will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 11 at Liberty Worship Center, 1180 Upper Bellbrook Rd., Xenia, Ohio with Pastor Todd Martin officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Monday until service time. Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday in White Oak Cemetery, Blue Creek.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6077 Far Hills Ave., # 117, Dayton, OH, 45459, in his memory.