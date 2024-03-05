Wayne Edward Hanson, 78 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2024 at the Mercy Health Jewish Hospital, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wayne was born on August 25, 1945, in Blue Creek, Ohio, the son of the late Russell and Marjorie (Shivener) Hanson. Wayne retired as an operator engineer and was a member of the Local #18, Operators Union of Cincinnati. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge, Peebles Post #581, as well as serving as a former trustee for Bratton Township. One of his favorite activities was going to the “Breakfast Liars’ Club” each week. Wayne attended the Countryside Church of Christ, in Seaman.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Brewer and Janice Sowards.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Jo (Smittle) Hanson; as well as his two sons, Steve (Penny) Hanson and Russell (Sandie) Hanson, both of Peebles; three daughters, Lisa Hanson-Scott and Dawn (Rodney) Wallace, both of Peebles and Nicole (Brad) Roades of Hillsboro. He is also survived by his sisters, Carol (Danny) Browning of Peebles and Diane (Kimmy Rogers) of Manchester; and his brothers-in-law, Tilden Sowards of Peebles and Donnie Brewer of Xenia. Wayne will be greatly missed by his 12 grandchildren, and his nine great grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during a celebration of life on Thursday, March 7, 2024, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Countryside Church of Christ in Seaman.

Funeral services will be held immediately following the celebration of life, on Thursday, March 7, 2024, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Countryside Church of Christ in Seaman. Hannum Taylor will officiate the service.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.